Martes 27 de Noviembre de 2018 CORRIENTES22°Pronóstico Extendido
Dolar Compra: $38,10
Dolar Venta: $39,90
Martes 27 de Noviembre de 2018 CORRIENTES22°Pronóstico Extendido
Dolar Compra: $38,10
Dolar Venta: $39,90
Ranking
|1
|Sebastián Yatra llega a Corrientes y G-Latina será su banda soporte
|2
|ERNESTO ALEJANDRO ROCHE
|3
|CRISTINA GERONIMA SANCHEZ
|4
|MIRTA VIRGINIA JIMENES
|5
|GREGORIO MACIEL
Comentarios
ERNESTO ALEJANDRO ROCHE
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 27/07/2018. Su mamá María Teresa Villalba, hermanas Silvia y María Teresa invitan a las misas a realizarse hoy 27/11/18 a las 8.30 y 20, en la iglesia Nuestra Señora de la Merced. c/876