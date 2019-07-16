Conocé a los nominados de los Premios Emmy 2019

Actor protagónico en miniserie/telefilm

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome, Así nos ven

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Actriz protagónica en miniserie/telefilm

Amy Adams , Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, Así nos ven

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Aunjanue Ellis, Así nos ven

Actor protagónico de comedia

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Actriz protagónica de comedia

Christina Applegate, Muertos para mí

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Muñeca rusa

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Actor protagónico en drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Billy Porter, Posse

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Actriz protagónica en drama

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Reality de competencia

America Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Talk Show/Variedades

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Telefilm

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Miniserie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

Así nos ven

Comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

Muñeca rusa

Schitt's Creek

Veep

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Drama

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This is Us

Actor de reparto, comedia

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Actriz de reparto, comedia

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Actor de reparto, drama

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Actriz de reparto, drama

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark