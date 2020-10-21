Miércoles 21de Octubre de 2020CORRIENTES28°Pronóstico Extendido

SEÑOR  CONTRALMIRANTE (R.E.) VGM DON JOSÉ LUCIANO LUIS  ACUÑA BONET

SEÑOR 

CONTRALMIRANTE (R.E.) VGM DON JOSÉ LUCIANO LUIS 

ACUÑA BONET

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció en Bs. As. el 17-X-2020. Felipe Bonastre y flia. con recuerdos imborrables de la amistad, de la niñez, familia y vecindario, honra la memoria del VETERANO DE GUERRA DE MALVINAS Comandante del glorioso BDT A.R.A. “Cabo San Antonio”, durante la guerra de Malvinas, rogando a nuestro Señor Jesucristo y Virgen de Itatí, por este Soldado Saladeño y Correntino, enalteciendo la estirpe. ¡VIVA LA ARMADA ARGENTINA! c/870

 

