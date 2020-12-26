/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres
Prof. MARIO I. POLO
Prof. MARIO I. POLO
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 19/12/2020. Lidia Romero Feris de Cotelo participa su fallecimiento y ruega oraciones en su memoria.
