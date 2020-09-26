Sabado 26de Septiembre de 2020CORRIENTES31°Pronóstico Extendido

JORGE FÉLIX GÓMEZ

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 13/09/2020. Nilda Osnaghi de Dacunda; sus hijos, Graciela y Alfredo Lanari, Pompi y Juan Castro, Mabel, Sonia, Pedro y Mitzi Navarro, nietos y bisnietos participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y acompañan a su esposa, hijos, nietos en este triste momento y ruegan oraciones a su memoria. c/659

 

