CORRIENTES:
CORONAVIRUS: 313 CASOS ACTIVOS (1013 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 19
JORGE FÉLIX GÓMEZ
†
JORGE FÉLIX GÓMEZ
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 13/09/2020. Nilda Osnaghi de Dacunda; sus hijos, Graciela y Alfredo Lanari, Pompi y Juan Castro, Mabel, Sonia, Pedro y Mitzi Navarro, nietos y bisnietos participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y acompañan a su esposa, hijos, nietos en este triste momento y ruegan oraciones a su memoria. c/659
