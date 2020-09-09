/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Campo
Agenda rural del 11 al 19 de septiembre
11/09 – Remate TV – UMC SA y Haciendas Villaguay SRL -
Gobernador Virasoro – Transmisión por Canal Rural.
11/09 – Remate Pro a Pro de Primavera – Gobernador Virasoro –
Transmisión por Canal Rural.
18/09 – Remate por Pantalla e Internet – HRE Consignaciones SRL –
Sociedad Rural Curuzú Cuatiá.
19/09 – Remate Especial por streaming – Reproductores y
Haciendas Generales – Sociedad Rural de Mercedes.
¿Te gustó la nota?
Ranking
Leídas
Comentadas
Últimas
Comentarios