Miércoles 09de Septiembre de 2020CORRIENTES19°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$73,75

Dolar Venta:$78,75

Miércoles 09de Septiembre de 2020CORRIENTES19°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$73,75

Dolar Venta:$78,75

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Campo

Agenda rural del 11 al 19 de septiembre

11/09 – Remate TV – UMC SA y Haciendas Villaguay SRL -

Gobernador Virasoro – Transmisión por Canal Rural.

11/09 – Remate Pro a Pro de Primavera – Gobernador Virasoro –

Transmisión por Canal Rural.

18/09 – Remate por Pantalla e Internet – HRE Consignaciones SRL –

Sociedad Rural Curuzú Cuatiá.

19/09 – Remate Especial por streaming – Reproductores y

Haciendas Generales – Sociedad Rural de Mercedes.

¿Te gustó la nota?

Ocurrió un error

Ranking

Noticias Recomendadas

Comentarios