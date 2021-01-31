CORRIENTES :
CORONAVIRUS: 778 CASOS ACTIVOS (21.120 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 367
CPN MIGUEL ZEIGERMAN
CPN MIGUEL
ZEIGERMAN
Z´L
Falleció el 29/01/2021. Pamela Serebrinsky e hijos y Rubén Serebrinsky e hijas, participan con profundo pesar el fallecimiento de Miguel elevando una oración en su memoria. Acompañamos con gran cariño a su esposa Kelly, a sus hijas Silvia y Susana, nietos, a su hermana Zully y demás familiares en tan dolorosa circunstancia.
Y
CPN MIGUEL
ZEIGERMAN
Z´L
Falleció el 29/01/2021. Sus primos Fito y Betty Scheinkman (a) y familia lamentan profundamente su fallecimiento y acompañan a Kelly, Silvia, Susana y a su hermana Zuly en este triste momento.
Y
CPN MIGUEL
ZEIGERMAN
Z´L
Falleció el 29/01/2021. Familias Redcozub y Gapel participan con profundo pesar su fallecimiento y acompañan a su esposa Kelly, hijas y hermana Zully y apreciados familiares en este difícil momento.
¿Te gustó la nota?
Ranking
Comentarios