MARÍA GRACIELA LOMBARDO DE GOMEZ SIERRA
MARÍA GRACIELA LOMBARDO DE
GOMEZ SIERRA
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 30/01/2021. Carlos Alberto Teler, Ángela Reyes de Teler, sus hijos: Angelita Teler y Juan Pedro Zubieta; Verónica Sampietro y Adrián Teler; Alejandra Núñez y Pablo Teler y sus nietos: Manuel; Guillermina y Juan Bautista Zubieta; David; Inés; Arami y Genaro Teler; participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y acompañan a su querida familia en tan doloroso momento. c/490
