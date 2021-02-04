Jueves 04de Febrero de 2021CORRIENTES22°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$86,50

Dolar Venta:$92,50

Jueves 04de Febrero de 2021CORRIENTES22°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$86,50

Dolar Venta:$92,50

CORRIENTES :

CORONAVIRUS: 808 CASOS ACTIVOS (21.620 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 379

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres

MARÍA GRACIELA LOMBARDO DE  GOMEZ SIERRA

MARÍA GRACIELA LOMBARDO DE 

GOMEZ SIERRA

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 30/01/2021. Carlos Alberto Teler, Ángela Reyes de Teler, sus hijos: Angelita Teler y Juan Pedro Zubieta; Verónica Sampietro y Adrián Teler; Alejandra Núñez y Pablo Teler y sus nietos: Manuel; Guillermina y Juan Bautista Zubieta; David; Inés; Arami y Genaro Teler; participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y acompañan a su querida familia en tan doloroso momento. c/490

¿Te gustó la nota?

Ocurrió un error

Ranking

Comentarios