JUAN CARLOS  SAMANIEGO 

Falleció el 06/02/2021. Claudia De Bonis junto a su familia despiden con profundo dolor al querido Juan Carlos y ruegan oraciones en su memoria. c/539
Falleció el 06/02/2021. José Carlos De Bonis y flia. participan con profundo pesar su fallecimiento y ruegan a Dios por su eterno descanso. SERVICIO VELATORIO DE BONIS Y CIA SRL. La Rioja 542 Te: 4424336/4427072 Corrientes. c/539
