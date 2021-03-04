CORRIENTES :
CORONAVIRUS: 976 CASOS ACTIVOS (25.514 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 443
ANGELA RAMONA GARCIA DE RAMIREZ “COCA”
ANGELA RAMONA
GARCIA DE RAMIREZ
“COCA”
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 02/03/2021 en esta Ciudad. Julia Beatriz y María Alicia Menace Artieda participan con pesar su partida, acompañan en estos momentos a su buen y querido amigo Claudio, a David y todos sus familiares. Elevan oraciones en su memoria. c/567
Comentarios