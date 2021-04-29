Jueves 29de Abril de 2021CORRIENTES11°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$92,50

Dolar Venta:$98,50

Jueves 29de Abril de 2021CORRIENTES11°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$92,50

Dolar Venta:$98,50

CORRIENTES :

CORONAVIRUS: 1.854 CASOS ACTIVOS (40.346 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 637

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres

SR. MIGUEL ÁNGEL QUINTANA

SR. MIGUEL ÁNGEL QUINTANA

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 27/04/2021. El Sr. Secretario Administrativo del Superior Tribunal de Justicia Dr. Guillermo Alejandro Casaro Lodoli, la Dra. Miryan Fabiana Fritsche, la Dra. María Silvana Yedro, el Dr. Edgar Parras y personal de la Secretaria, participan con profundo pesar el fallecimiento del Oficial de Justicia Miguel Quintana, y acompaña a su esposa Elsa Alegre y sus hijos en este difícil momento, pidiendo al Señor que los fortalezca. c/683

 

¿Te gustó la nota?

Ocurrió un error

Ranking

Comentarios