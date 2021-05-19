/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres
ERCILIA CUBILLAS
ERCILIA CUBILLAS
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 17/05/2021. Su hijo Daniel Toledo y esposa Adriana Verzilli, sus nietos, Ccristhian, Berenice y Catterine Moens De Hase, Candela, Julieta y Milagros Toledo, y bisnietos. Todos deseamos que descanses en paz.
†
ERCILIA CUBILLAS
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 17/05/2021. Nazarena y Diamela Vázquez Verzilli y familia participan el fallecimiento de la mamá de su querido Daniel Toledo, rogando que en paz descanse.
