ERCILIA CUBILLAS

Falleció el 17/05/2021. Su hijo Daniel Toledo y esposa Adriana Verzilli, sus nietos, Ccristhian, Berenice y Catterine Moens De Hase, Candela, Julieta y Milagros Toledo, y bisnietos. Todos deseamos que descanses en paz.

Falleció el 17/05/2021. Nazarena y Diamela Vázquez Verzilli y familia participan el fallecimiento de la mamá de su querido Daniel Toledo, rogando que en paz descanse.

 

