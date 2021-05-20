CELESTINA AQUINO  DE NAVARRO (ORITO)

Jueves 20de Mayo de 2021CORRIENTES17°Pronóstico Extendido

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres

Falleció el 18/05/21. El señor Carlos Romero Feris, y Sra. Bertha Valdovinos Zaputovich de Romero Feris, participan su fallecimiento, acompañan a sus familiares y elevan oraciones a su memoria. c/255

Falleció el 18/05/21. El señor José Antonio Romero Feris, participa su fallecimiento, y ruega oraciones a su memoria. c/255

Falleció el 18/05/21. El señor Hugo Aquino, participa su fallecimiento, acompaña a sus familiares en tan doloroso momento y eleva una oración a su memoria. c/255

 

