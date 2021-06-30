CORRIENTES :
VICTOR ORIEL ALEGRE
VICTOR ORIEL ALEGRE
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 28/06/2021. Su esposa, Ana María Centurion, nietos, h. políticos y demás familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Laguna Brava en el día de ayer. Servicio Casa Velatoria De Bonis y CIA S.R.L. La Rioja 542 Te. 4424336/4427072. Corrientes. c/239
