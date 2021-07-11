CORRIENTES :
CORONAVIRUS: 4.625 CASOS ACTIVOS (83.458 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 1.146
/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres
PEDRO CHINCHI BENEGAS
PEDRO CHINCHI
BENEGAS
Q. E. P. D.
Falleció el 09/07/2021. Sara Spagnolo y sus hijos, Guadalupe, Andres, Gabriel, Diego,Cecilia, Samuel, y nietas participan con profundo dolor la partida del papá de Sebastián y Germán, y acompañan a su esposa, hijos y nietos ante tan irreparable pérdida elevando una plegaria por su eterno descanso.
