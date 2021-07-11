Domingo 11de Julio de 2021CORRIENTES15°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$95,00

Dolar Venta:$101,0

Domingo 11de Julio de 2021CORRIENTES15°Pronóstico Extendido

Dolar Compra:$95,00

Dolar Venta:$101,0

CORRIENTES :

CORONAVIRUS: 4.625 CASOS ACTIVOS (83.458 ACUMULADOS) MUERTES: 1.146

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres

PEDRO CHINCHI  BENEGAS 

PEDRO CHINCHI

 BENEGAS 

Q. E. P. D. 

Falleció el 09/07/2021. Sara Spagnolo y sus hijos, Guadalupe, Andres, Gabriel, Diego,Cecilia, Samuel, y nietas participan con profundo dolor la partida del papá de Sebastián y Germán, y acompañan a su esposa, hijos y nietos ante tan irreparable pérdida elevando una plegaria por su eterno descanso.

¿Te gustó la nota?

Ocurrió un error

Ranking

Comentarios