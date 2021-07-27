/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres
ISIDORO LEVITZKY
ZL
Falleció el 26/07/2021. Su esposa Libe, sus hijas Susi y Silvia, nietos y bisnietos, participan con profundo dolor el fallecimiento del gran esposo, padre, abuelo y bisabuelo que supo ser para su familia y para muchos más.
🔯
ISIDORO LEVITZKY
ZL
Falleció el 26/07/2021. Sus nietos Milagros y Guillermo, Dana y Nicolás, sus bisnietos Ilan, Tahiel, Olivia y Sara participan con profundo dolor el fallecimiento de su querido abuelo.
