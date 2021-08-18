/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres
GILBERTO HORACIO GUILLERMO SPESSOT
†
GILBERTO HORACIO GUILLERMO SPESSOT
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 14/08/2021. Roberto Manuel Demonte y familia participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y acompañan a la familia en este doloroso momento.
†
GILBERTO TITO
SPESSOT
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 14/08/2021. Horacio Leconte y su esposa María Luisa Cavalieri participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y ruegan una oración en su memoria.
