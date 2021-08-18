Miércoles 18de Agosto de 2021CORRIENTES24°Pronóstico Extendido

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres

GILBERTO HORACIO GUILLERMO SPESSOT

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 14/08/2021. Roberto Manuel Demonte y familia participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y acompañan a la familia en este doloroso momento.

GILBERTO TITO

 SPESSOT

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 14/08/2021. Horacio Leconte y su esposa María Luisa Cavalieri participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y ruegan una oración en su memoria.

