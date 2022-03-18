Oscars 2022: los nominados, los ausentes y las polémicas

Victoria Pasetto

La 94ª edición de los premios de la academia se llevará a cabo el 27 de marzo, luego de un año con transmisiones virtuales y varios sin anfitriones, este año contará con tres anfitrionas: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer y Wanda Sykes, donde cada una presentará una hora de ceremonia, y como siempre las nominaciones dan de qué hablar.

Las películas con más nominaciones son ‘The Power Of The Dog’ de Jane Campion con 12 nominaciones y ‘Dune’ de Denis Villeneuve con 10 nominaciones, a pesar de ser de las más nominadas también es una de las grandes sorpresas, por la falta de nominación a mejor dirección para Denis Villenueve, en cuanto a ‘The Power Of The Dog’, Campion se convierte en la primera mujer en la historia de los premios en ser nominada más de una vez para esta categoría, siendo la vez por la película ‘The Piano’ (1993).

Entre las grandes ausentes de esta entrega se encuentran películas como ‘The Last Duel’ de Ridley Scott en categorías como mejor película o mejor actriz por la gran actuación de Jodie Comer, ‘Last Night In Soho’ de Edgar Writh y ‘The French Dispatch’ de Wes anderson, grandes películas del 2021 aclamadas por la crítica que fueron totalmente olvidadas por la academia.

Otra gran ausente fue Lady Gaga por su papel en ‘House of Gucci’, que había sido una de las favoritas en todas las predicciones, ‘House of Gucci’ sólo contó con una nominación en Mejor peinado y maquillaje.

Entre las grandes sorpresas nos encontramos con ‘Drive My Car’, una película japonesa que supo llegar a estar en la categoría principal de mejor película, una categoría muy controversial año a año que supo seguir generando polémica, ahora con nominaciones como ‘Don't look up’ y grandes sorpresas como ‘Nightmare Alley’ de Guillermo del Toro (aclamada por la crítica y un gran fracaso en la taquilla) y ‘Licorice Pizza’ de Paul Thomas Anderson.

Siguiendo con las controversias hace pocos días la academia anunció que ocho nuevas categorías pasarán a anunciarse antes del comienzo de la gala, estas son mejor documental, mejor corto, mejor corto animado, mejor diseño de producción, mejor edición, mejor sonido, mejor banda sonora y mejor maquillaje y peinado, en un intento de acortar la ceremonia para poder retener a la audiencia en un espectáculo que año a año encuentra menos espectadores.

Fan Favorite

Con la intención de atraer más público y hacer más amena la visualización de la ceremonia este año los Oscars también contarán con una categoría llamada “Fan Favorite” donde el público por primera vez podrá votar a través de Twitter por su película favorita que se llevará un reconocimiento en la ceremonia.

Lista completa de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast'

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi por 'Drive My Car'

Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza'

Jane Campion por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Steven Spielberg por 'West Side Story'

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain por 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'

Olivia Colman por 'The Lost Daughter’

Penélope Cruz por 'Madres Paralelas'

Nicole Kidman por 'Being the Ricardos'

Kristen Stewart por 'Spencer'

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Javier Bardem por 'Being the Ricardos'

Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Andrew Garfield por 'Tick,Tick, Boom'

Will Smith por ‘King Richard’

Denzel Washington por 'The Tragedy Of Mcbeth’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jesse Buckley por 'The Lost Daughter’

Ariana DeBose por 'West Side Story'

Kirsten Dunst por 'The Power Of The Dog’

Judi Dench por 'Belfast'

Aunjanue Ellis por ‘King Richard’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciaran Hinds por 'Belfast'

Troy Kotsur 'CODA'

Jesse Plemons por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Kodi Smit-McPhee por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

J.K Simmons por 'Being the Ricardos'

MEJOR PELÍCULA I

NTERNACIONAL

'Drive my car' (Japón)

'Flee' (Dinamarca)

'Fue la mano de Dios' (Italia)

'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bután)

'The Worst Person In The World' (Noruega)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast'

Adam McKay y David Sirota por 'Don't’ Look Up'

Zach Baylin por 'King Richard’

Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza'

Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt por 'The Worst Person In The World'

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Jane Campion por 'The Power Of The Dog'

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth por 'Dune'

Sian Heder por 'CODA'

Maggie Gyllenhaal por 'The Lost Daughter'

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe por 'Drive My Car'

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

'Madres Paralelas'

'Don't’ Look Up'

'Dune'

'Encanto'

'The Power Of The Dog'

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Be Alive de 'King Richard'

Dos oruguitas de 'Encanto'

No Time to Die de 'No Time To Die'

Down to Joy de 'Belfast'

Somehow You Do de 'Four Good Days’

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchell vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

‘Coming 2 America’

‘Cruella’

‘Dune’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘House of Gucci’

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

‘Dune’

‘Free Guy’

‘No Time to Die’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

MEJOR MONTAJE

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘King Richard’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

MEJOR SONIDO

‘Belfast’

‘Dune’

‘No Time to Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘West Side Story’

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

‘Ascencion’

‘Attica’

‘Flee’

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’

‘Writing with Fire’

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

‘The Dress’

‘The Long Goodbye’

‘On My Mind’

‘Please Hold’

‘Ala Kachuu – Take and Run’

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

‘Audible’

‘Lead Me Home’

‘The Queen of Basketball’

‘Three Songs for Benazir’

‘When We Were Bullies’

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

‘Affairs of the Art’

‘Bestia’

‘Boxballet’

‘Robin Robin’

‘The Windshield Wiper’