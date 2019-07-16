Conocé a los nominados de los Premios Emmy 2019
Conocé a los nominados de los Premios Emmy 2019

La Academia de Televisión de los Estados Unidos anunció ternados, que reconocen lo mejor de la televisión y cuya gala se celebrará este 22 de septiembre en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles. Game of Thrones de HBO recibió un récord de 32 nominaciones para su octava y última temporada.

Actor protagónico en miniserie/telefilm
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharell Jerome, Así nos ven
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Actriz protagónica en miniserie/telefilm
Amy Adams , Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, Así nos ven
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Aunjanue Ellis, Así nos ven

Actor protagónico de comedia
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Actriz protagónica de comedia
Christina Applegate, Muertos para mí
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Muñeca rusa
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Actor protagónico en drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Billy Porter, Posse
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Actriz protagónica en drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Reality de competencia
America Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The Amazing Race

Talk Show/Variedades
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden

Telefilm
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve

Miniserie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
Así nos ven

Comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Muñeca rusa
Schitt's Creek
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Drama
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is Us

Actor de reparto, comedia
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep

Actriz de reparto, comedia
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Actor de reparto, drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Actriz de reparto, drama
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark

