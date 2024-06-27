¿Quieres recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Maxi Salas Feria Provincial del Libro Elecciones
MANUEL MARIA CASUSO

Por El Litoral

Jueves, 27 de junio de 2024 a las 00:00

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 20/06/2024. Isabel Mercedes Lanteri de Danuzzo y Ricardo Sebastián Danuzzo participan con pesar su fallecimiento, acompañan a sus familiares y ruegan una oración en su memoria. c/180

