†
MANUEL MARIA CASUSO
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 20/06/2024. Isabel Mercedes Lanteri de Danuzzo y Ricardo Sebastián Danuzzo participan con pesar su fallecimiento, acompañan a sus familiares y ruegan una oración en su memoria. c/180
Por El Litoral
