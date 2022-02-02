Miércoles 02de Febrero de 2022CORRIENTES26°Pronóstico Extendido

Miércoles 02de Febrero de 2022

† CLOTILDE GÓMEZ  ALBORNOZ

CLOTILDE GÓMEZ 

ALBORNOZ

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 01/02/2022. Tus hijos Carlos, Walter, tus hijas políticas Lucía y Sandra. Tus nietos Guadalupe, Belén, Carlos, Gabriela y Cristian y tus bisnietos participan con profundo dolor tu partida al Reino de los Cielos y ruegan una oración por su eterno descanso.

CLOTILDE GÓMEZ 

ALBORNOZ

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 01/02/2022. Tus hermanos Martín, Leonor y José y sobrinos participan con profundo dolor y ruegan una oración por su eterno descanso.

 

