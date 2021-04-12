ROBERTO LAUTARO SAEZ RAMIREZ

/Ellitoral.com.ar/ Fúnebres
Pedro Braillard Poccard y familia participan su fallecimiento y ruegan una oración en su memoria.
El Partido Popular participa del fallecimiento de los padres de sus dirigentes, Diputado Javier Saez y Lic. Julia Saez y brinda su acompañamiento en tan triste momento.
