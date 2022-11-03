Jueves 03de Noviembre de 2022CORRIENTES13°Pronóstico Extendido

Y FORTUNATO BENASULIN

Y

FORTUNATO BENASULIN

Z´L

Falleció el 01/11/2022. Leonardo Pavé y flia., acompañan a Cuchi, Débora, David, Ale y a sus familias, participando con profundo dolor el fallecimiento de Fortu y acompañándolos en este momento.

Y

FORTUNATO BENASULIN

Z’L

Falleció el 01/11/2022. Samuel Méndez y familia participan el fallecimiento del querido Fortu, haciendo llegar sus condolencias a su señora esposa y familiares. Solicitan plegarse al ruego por su eterno descanso. c/016

 

