Lista completa de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast'

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi por 'Drive My Car'

Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza'

Jane Campion por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Steven Spielberg por 'West Side Story'

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain por 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'

Olivia Colman por 'The Lost Daughter’

Penélope Cruz por 'Madres Paralelas'

Nicole Kidman por 'Being the Ricardos'

Kristen Stewart por 'Spencer'

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Javier Bardem por 'Being the Ricardos'

Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Andrew Garfield por 'Tick,Tick, Boom'

Will Smith por ‘King Richard’

Denzel Washington por 'The Tragedy Of Mcbeth’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jesse Buckley por 'The Lost Daughter’

Ariana DeBose por 'West Side Story'

Kirsten Dunst por 'The Power Of The Dog’

Judi Dench por 'Belfast'

Aunjanue Ellis por ‘King Richard’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciaran Hinds por 'Belfast'

Troy Kotsur 'CODA'

Jesse Plemons por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Kodi Smit-McPhee por ‘The Power Of The Dog’

J.K Simmons por 'Being the Ricardos'

MEJOR PELÍCULA I

NTERNACIONAL

'Drive my car' (Japón)

'Flee' (Dinamarca)

'Fue la mano de Dios' (Italia)

'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bután)

'The Worst Person In The World' (Noruega)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast'

Adam McKay y David Sirota por 'Don't’ Look Up'

Zach Baylin por 'King Richard’

Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza'

Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt por 'The Worst Person In The World'

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Jane Campion por 'The Power Of The Dog'

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth por 'Dune'

Sian Heder por 'CODA'

Maggie Gyllenhaal por 'The Lost Daughter'

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe por 'Drive My Car'

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

'Madres Paralelas'

'Don't’ Look Up'

'Dune'

'Encanto'

'The Power Of The Dog'

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Be Alive de 'King Richard'

Dos oruguitas de 'Encanto'

No Time to Die de 'No Time To Die'

Down to Joy de 'Belfast'

Somehow You Do de 'Four Good Days’

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchell vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

‘Coming 2 America’

‘Cruella’

‘Dune’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘House of Gucci’

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

‘Dune’

‘Free Guy’

‘No Time to Die’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

MEJOR MONTAJE

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘King Richard’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

MEJOR SONIDO

‘Belfast’

‘Dune’

‘No Time to Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘West Side Story’

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

‘Ascencion’

‘Attica’

‘Flee’

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’

‘Writing with Fire’

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

‘The Dress’

‘The Long Goodbye’

‘On My Mind’

‘Please Hold’

‘Ala Kachuu – Take and Run’

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

‘Audible’

‘Lead Me Home’

‘The Queen of Basketball’

‘Three Songs for Benazir’

‘When We Were Bullies’

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

‘Affairs of the Art’

‘Bestia’

‘Boxballet’

‘Robin Robin’

‘The Windshield Wiper’