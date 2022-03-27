Domingo 27de Marzo de 2022CORRIENTES18°Pronóstico Extendido

Lista completa de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA 

Belfast 

CODA 

Don’t Look Up 

Drive My Car 

Dune 

King Richard 

Licorice Pizza 

The Power Of The Dog 

West Side Story 

Nightmare Alley 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN 

Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast' 

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi por 'Drive My Car' 

Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza' 

Jane Campion por ‘The Power Of The Dog’ 

Steven Spielberg por 'West Side Story' 

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA 

Jessica Chastain por 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' 

Olivia Colman por 'The Lost Daughter’ 

Penélope Cruz por 'Madres Paralelas' 

Nicole Kidman por 'Being the Ricardos' 

Kristen Stewart por 'Spencer' 

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA 

Javier Bardem por 'Being the Ricardos' 

Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘The Power Of The Dog’ 

Andrew Garfield por 'Tick,Tick, Boom' 

Will Smith por ‘King Richard’ 

Denzel Washington por 'The Tragedy Of Mcbeth’ 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO 

Jesse Buckley por 'The Lost Daughter’ 

Ariana DeBose por 'West Side Story' 

Kirsten Dunst por 'The Power Of The Dog’ 

Judi Dench por 'Belfast' 

Aunjanue Ellis por ‘King Richard’ 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO 

Ciaran Hinds por  'Belfast' 

Troy Kotsur  'CODA' 

Jesse Plemons por ‘The Power Of The Dog’ 

Kodi Smit-McPhee por ‘The Power Of The Dog’ 

J.K Simmons por 'Being the Ricardos' 

MEJOR PELÍCULA I

NTERNACIONAL 

'Drive my car' (Japón) 

'Flee' (Dinamarca) 

'Fue la mano de Dios' (Italia) 

'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' (Bután) 

'The Worst Person In The World' (Noruega) 

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL 

Kenneth Branagh por 'Belfast' 

Adam McKay y David Sirota por 'Don't’ Look Up' 

Zach Baylin por 'King Richard’ 

Paul Thomas Anderson por 'Licorice Pizza' 

Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt por 'The Worst Person In The World' 

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO 

Jane Campion por 'The Power Of The Dog' 

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth por 'Dune' 

Sian Heder por 'CODA' 

Maggie Gyllenhaal por 'The Lost Daughter' 

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe por 'Drive My Car' 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA 

'Madres Paralelas' 

'Don't’ Look Up' 

'Dune' 

'Encanto' 

'The Power Of The Dog' 

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL 

Be Alive de 'King Richard' 

Dos oruguitas de 'Encanto' 

No Time to Die de 'No Time To Die' 

Down to Joy de 'Belfast' 

Somehow You Do de 'Four Good Days’ 

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA 

Encanto 

Flee 

Luca 

The Mitchell vs. The Machines 

Raya and the Last Dragon 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA 

Dune 

Nightmare Alley 

The Power of the Dog 

The Tragedy of Macbeth 

West Side Story 

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN 

Dune 

Nightmare Alley 

The Power of the Dog 

The Tragedy of Macbeth 

West Side Story 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO 

Cruella 

Cyrano 

Dune 

Nightmare Alley 

West Side Story 

 

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO 

‘Coming 2 America’ 

‘Cruella’ 

‘Dune’ 

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ 

‘House of Gucci’

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

‘Dune’ 

‘Free Guy’ 

‘No Time to Die’ 

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ 

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 

 

MEJOR MONTAJE 

‘Don’t Look Up’ 

‘Dune’ 

‘King Richard’ 

‘The Power of the Dog’ 

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ 

 

MEJOR SONIDO 

‘Belfast’ 

‘Dune’ 

‘No Time to Die’ 

‘The Power of the Dog’ 

‘West Side Story’ 

 

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL 

‘Ascencion’ 

‘Attica’ 

‘Flee’ 

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ 

‘Writing with Fire’ 

 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE 

‘The Dress’ 

‘The Long Goodbye’ 

‘On My Mind’ 

‘Please Hold’ 

‘Ala Kachuu – Take and Run’ 

 

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL 

‘Audible’ 

‘Lead Me Home’ 

‘The Queen of Basketball’ 

‘Three Songs for Benazir’ 

‘When We Were Bullies’ 

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO 

‘Affairs of the Art’ 

‘Bestia’ 

‘Boxballet’ 

‘Robin Robin’ 

‘The Windshield Wiper’ 

