Fúnebres
† LUIS MARÍN
†
LUIS MARÍN
Q.E.P.D.
Falleció el 21/06/2022. Luis Godoy Prats y familia participan el fallecimiento de su gran amigo Luis y hacen llegar un abrazo fraterno a sus hijos y familias. c/615
†
LUIS MARÍN
Q.E.P.D.
