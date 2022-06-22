Martes 21de Junio de 2022CORRIENTES16°Pronóstico Extendido

† LUIS MARÍN

LUIS MARÍN

Q.E.P.D.

Falleció el 21/06/2022. Luis Godoy Prats y familia participan el fallecimiento de su gran amigo Luis y hacen llegar un abrazo fraterno a sus hijos y familias. c/615

 

